Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,308 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after buying an additional 69,685 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,645.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 196,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after buying an additional 185,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. 3,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,841. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

