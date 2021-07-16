Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 471 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 10,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,541 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 26,943 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.37.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,947 shares of company stock worth $64,456,354. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $646.76. The stock had a trading volume of 413,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,799,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.61. The stock has a market cap of $623.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.05, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

