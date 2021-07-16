Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 90.2% in June

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,992. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA cut Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fast Retailing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.