Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 90.2% in June

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,992. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA cut Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fast Retailing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

