Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96.

About Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.