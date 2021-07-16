FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.88.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $338.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

