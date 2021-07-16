FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.76. The company had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,751. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.