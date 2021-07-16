F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 535,657 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in F.N.B. were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in F.N.B. by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in F.N.B. by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.