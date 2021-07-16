Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 30,308 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Expedia Group worth $64,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $159.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.