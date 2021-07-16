Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of EXC opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

