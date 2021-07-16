Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Update

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 15,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,748. Executive Network Partnering has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.