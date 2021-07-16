Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Up 266.0% in June

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 266.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.5 days.

EIFZF opened at $31.80 on Friday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EIFZF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.