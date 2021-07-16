Everex Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Everex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a market cap of $6.86 million and $183,657.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00835774 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

EVX is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

