Euroz Limited (EZL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.14 on August 5th

Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 18th. This is an increase from Euroz’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

In other news, insider Robert Black 73,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th.

Euroz Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, and wealth management services to institutional and corporate clients, and high net worth individuals primarily in Australia. The company offers equities research, institutional dealing, and private clients dealing services, as well as corporate advisory services, including equity capital raising and undertaking, merger and acquisitions advisory, strategic planning and review, privatization and reconstruction, and takeover/takeover response services.

