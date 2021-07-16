Eugene A. Hall Sells 35,170 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20.
Shares of MXL opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $44.05.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
