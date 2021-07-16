Eugene A. Hall Sells 35,170 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20.

Shares of MXL opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MaxLinear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

