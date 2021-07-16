Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 59,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $74,625,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $20,127,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 722.2% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 143,823 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 126,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 209,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.