Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.