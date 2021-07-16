Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,928 shares of company stock valued at $114,364,850. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $406.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.10. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.21 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. dropped their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

