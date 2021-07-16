Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,487,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $136.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.99. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.