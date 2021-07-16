Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.77. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

