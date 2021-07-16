Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 395 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $89.13.

