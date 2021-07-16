Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 236.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,574,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,231 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 35,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

