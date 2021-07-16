Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.19.

DHR stock opened at $280.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $186.87 and a 52-week high of $281.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.56. The stock has a market cap of $200.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

