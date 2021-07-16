EtherGem (EGEM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,148.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $217,163.70 and approximately $1,148.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.99 or 0.00835402 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.