Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

ESQ opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $187.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esquire Financial (ESQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.