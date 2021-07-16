Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.69

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 21344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

