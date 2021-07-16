Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nikon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nikon in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Nikon had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NINOY stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Nikon has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

