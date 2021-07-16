Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQX. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.00.

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.14. 846,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.06 and a 1-year high of C$17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

