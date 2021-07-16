Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Equinox Gold worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

EQX opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

