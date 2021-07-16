EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Down 98.1% in June

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.88. 889,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,053. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

