EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $520.00 to $620.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. EPAM Systems traded as high as $544.83 and last traded at $540.47, with a volume of 964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $536.29.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,781 shares of company stock valued at $80,277,062. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,349,000 after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

