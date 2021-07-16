EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $200,453,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $181.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $170.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.69.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

