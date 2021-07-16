EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,185 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,377,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $129.01.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

