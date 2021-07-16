EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 113,595 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock valued at $107,340,344. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

SCHW stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

