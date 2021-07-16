EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 228.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $120,693.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $789,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

