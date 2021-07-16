EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,080. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.94 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.