EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total transaction of $2,555,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,131,777 shares of company stock valued at $259,355,427. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $231.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $221.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

