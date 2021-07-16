EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX opened at $436.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.24. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $272.77 and a 52-week high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.