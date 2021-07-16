Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.07. 4,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 557,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.19.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,466,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,651,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,669,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $6,593,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

