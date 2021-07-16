Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ETER remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. Enterra has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13.

About Enterra

Enterra Corporation provides mobile solutions for the restaurant-wine industry in the United States. The company offers VinCompass, a mobile solution that guides users through the wine selection process; and provides personalized wine club and private label wine offerings with eCommerce convenience. Its VinCompass mobile solution enables users to create a digital blue print of their wine preferences, which facilitate each user to navigate through the wine selection process and overcome the fear and anxiety associated with selecting wines.

