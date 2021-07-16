Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $919,920.00.

Entegris stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.12 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. Entegris’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 894,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Entegris by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

