Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ENLV stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.03. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLV. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

