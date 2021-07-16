Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 251.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $2,233,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 672,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 189,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.