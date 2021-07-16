Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UUUU. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

