Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

WATT stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Energous has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $155.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.30.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,727.74% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 20,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $56,709.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,761.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,948 shares of company stock valued at $304,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Energous by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Energous by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Energous by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its position in Energous by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

