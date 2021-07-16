Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Insider Efstathios Topouzoglou Buys 20,000 Shares

Energean plc (LON:ENOG) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £131,200 ($171,413.64).

LON ENOG opened at GBX 660 ($8.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Energean plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 780.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -17.46.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Energean in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

