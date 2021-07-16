Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.89 ($11.63).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.