Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ELEZY. Citigroup lowered shares of Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Endesa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437. Endesa has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.