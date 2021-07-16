Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $137.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Endava traded as high as $120.45 and last traded at $120.45, with a volume of 953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.97.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Get Endava alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Endava by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,316,000 after buying an additional 554,674 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Endava by 2.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,299,000 after buying an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,676,000 after buying an additional 120,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 152.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.