Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Up 184.4% This Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 73.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $63.67 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 184.4% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00107415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00147490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,714.31 or 0.99817076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.