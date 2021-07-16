Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESRT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

